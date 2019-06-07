Conference Center Events in June

TUESDAY NIGHTS, LIVE MUSIC
Free Appetizers, Drawings & Weekly Specials in ENCORE on Tuesday nights.
Friday, June 14th, 2019
Cobblestone Inn and Suites Grand Opening
Help us welcome the Cobblestone Inn and Suites to Fairfield Bay as we celebrate the official grand opening on Friday from 1:00-3:30. Join us for a hotel tour, refreshments, an official dedication, and a ribbon cutting!
For more: https://visitfairfieldbay.com/grand-opening/
Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 6-8 p.m.
WYND DOWN, LIVE MUSIC
Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 8-8 p.m.
TUNES WITH ALLEN, LIVE MUSIC
Our TOWNE Productions presents: BLITHE SPIRIT by Noel Coward
June 28 & 29 – 6p.m.
June 30 – 2p.m.
BLITHE SPIRIT by Noel Coward – Charles and his second wife, Ruth, are haunted by the spirit of his first wife, Elvira. Medium Madame Arcati tries to help things out by contacting the ghost.
ENCORE, located off the lobby of the Conference Center will open 30 minutes before the PLAY.
SAVE THE DATE:
Dinner and Dancing with Mario
Friday, July 12, 2019, 6-9pm
Comedian and singer from Branson and Vegas. $25 advance tickets.
ENCORE, located off the lobby of the Conference Center will open 30 minutes before the Show.
A Neil Diamond Tribute
Friday, Aug 2, 2019, 7-9pm
Impressionist Keith Allyno
Swinging Sock Hot
Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 6:30 – 9p.m.
North Central Arkansas Art Galleryopen Mon-Fri. 9am to 4pm.
