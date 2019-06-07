Conference Center Events in June

TUESDAY NIGHTS, LIVE MUSIC

Free Appetizers, Drawings & Weekly Specials in ENCORE on Tuesday nights.





Friday, June 14th, 2019

Cobblestone Inn and Suites Grand Opening

Help us welcome the Cobblestone Inn and Suites to Fairfield Bay as we celebrate the official grand opening on Friday from 1:00-3:30. Join us for a hotel tour, refreshments, an official dedication, and a ribbon cutting!

For more: https://visitfairfieldbay.com/grand-opening/



Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

WYND DOWN, LIVE MUSIC



Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 8-8 p.m.

TUNES WITH ALLEN, LIVE MUSIC



Our TOWNE Productions presents: BLITHE SPIRIT by Noel Coward

June 28 & 29 – 6p.m.

June 30 – 2p.m.

BLITHE SPIRIT by Noel Coward – Charles and his second wife, Ruth, are haunted by the spirit of his first wife, Elvira. Medium Madame Arcati tries to help things out by contacting the ghost.

ENCORE, located off the lobby of the Conference Center will open 30 minutes before the PLAY.

SAVE THE DATE:

Dinner and Dancing with Mario

Friday, July 12, 2019, 6-9pm

Comedian and singer from Branson and Vegas. $25 advance tickets.

ENCORE, located off the lobby of the Conference Center will open 30 minutes before the Show.

A Neil Diamond Tribute

Friday, Aug 2, 2019, 7-9pm

Impressionist Keith Allyno

Swinging Sock Hot

Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 6:30 – 9p.m.

Possibilities’ Gift Shoplocated inside the Fairfield Bay Conference Center is having an Inventory Reduction Sale. All items are half price.

North Central Arkansas Art Galleryopen Mon-Fri. 9am to 4pm.

FOR LODGING Visit: StayCobblestone.com

For Overnight Lodging and all information about activities at the center call 501-884-4202. For more information about the Conference and Visitor Center visit www.FairfieldBayConferenceCenter.com, or call 501-884-4202.