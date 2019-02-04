Conference Center Events in February

What’s Happening at the FFB Conference Center

& TheNorth Central Arkansas Art Gallery

Open Tuesday – Friday 9:00am to 4:00pm

OPEN MIC – Music with Greg, John, Dawn & Friends.

Tuesday, February 12th, 6pm-8pm

All season long on the second Tuesday of the month.

Hang out, kick back, make new friends, welcome visitors, say hello to your neighbors – just a great place for fun. This family friendly gathering is free and open to all. Bring your instruments, share your talent or just kick back and enjoy the evening. ENCORE opens at 5:30pm located off the Conference Center lobby. See you there!

Valentine’s Day Gala

Thursday February 14, 2019 – 5:30 – 9pm

Social Hour 5:30pm

Dinner 6pm

Music by “Sean Sikes Band” 7pm.

The Sean Sikes’ Band is scheduled to perform for the Valentine’s Day Gala. The Gala will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019. Social Hour will be at 5:30 p.m. followed by a plated dinner at 6 p.m. Dinner will be Pork Medallions, Glazed with Chipotle Sauce, Baked Potato, Roasted Asparagus, Winter Salad, Bread & Cherries Jubilee. The location of event is the Fairfield Bay Conference Center at 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay.

$35.00 Advance $45.00 Door

FOR LODGING CALL 501-884-4202

For Overnight Lodging and all information about activities at the center call 501-884-4202. For more information about the Conference and Visitor Center visit www.FairfieldBayConferenceCenter.com, or call 501-884-4202.