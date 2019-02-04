Community Education Center

Greetings,

It’s February – time to creep out of our winter burrow and look for the sun. Sometimes I feel like the woodchuck, hibernating but getting ready for the longer, warmer days of spring. This month also brings Valentine’s day, a celebration of those we love dearest. The Education Center is gearing up for a full spring schedule of old favorites and new classes.

NEW to the calendarwill be a multi-session computer class focusing on the MS Office applications of WORD, Excel, Power Point and Publisher. We are still formulating the date/time/cost and will send out announcements when the class is ready.

Popular Classes:

Jim Tindall’s painting class has a loyal following, and he continues to challenge our students with a new subject every Tuesday from 10am to 12noon. These classes are $45 and all materials are provided. We are also offering his popular EVENING CLASS on Thursday, January 31, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. These classes are limited in size and fill up quickly.

In the spring we will once again offer our spectacular wire wrap jewelry making class with Melanie Minton, and we are adding some exciting new classes on health and wellness to help us keep up our New Year’s resolutions.

In addition, we will be offering another AARP Safe Driving Class with Clay Fires in the next month. This class will satisfy the requirements to get a reduction on your driving insurance.

Sterling Scholar:

Our Sterling Scholar’s monthly presentations continue to bring enlightening and entertaining speakers to the Rotary Club lunches.

This month: Wed. Feb 6th

Pat Guin of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma with the Native American Seed Exchange .

A special presentation commemorating Arkansas Archeological Month will be in March, April’s speaker will be Dr. Sonya Toudji, who will return to speak about the history of Arkansas women prior to 1803, and Ruth Andre will bring an update to her butterfly presentation in May. This should appeal to the many members of the Master Gardeners in our area.

The Sterling Scholars lectures are held from 11:30am to 1:00pm at the Indian Hills Little Red Restaurant during the Rotary Club meeting on the first Wednesday of the month. This event is open to the public and purchase of lunch is optional.

SAVE THE DATE: MARCH 6TH

A special presentation commemorating Arkansas Archeological Month will be presented by Dr. Catherine Swift on March 6th, April’s speaker will be Dr. Sonya Toudji, who will return to speak about the history of Arkansas women prior to 1803, and Ruth Andre will bring an update to her butterfly presentation in May.

Grants provide only a portion of our operating expenses and we augment our budget with our annual Cheeseburger in Paradise fundraiser in the late summer. But the majority our our foundational support comes from a nominal annual registration fee of $35. This fee is collected after your first class and will be good until December 31, 2020.

Pictured: The mayor and council voted to appoint Gail Banks and Cynthia Lacken to the Fairfield Bay Historic Preservation Commission, and re-appoint Willa Wells and Jill Bailey. In the photo (left to right) is Dr. Catherine Swift (FFB Historic Preservation Officer), Cynthia Lacken, Mayor Paul Wellenberger, Gail Banks, and Willa Wells.

So roll out of the dark and into the light.

I hope you can join us!

Dr. Catherine Swift

Director

CONTACT:

The Education Center is located in the Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office, and is open from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our classes and events can be found on our Facebook page: FFB Community Education Center. I hope you can join us.

Fairfield Bay Community Education Center

Hours : Open, 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

: Open, 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Address : 130 Village Lane Suite 5E, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office

: 130 Village Lane Suite 5E, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office Phone : (501) 884-4440

: (501) 884-4440 Email : [email protected]

: Facebook: Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, find classes and events

About the FFB Community Education Center.

An annual Registration Fee of $35 is required after attending your first class and is valid for 12 months. Our resort guests are not required to pay the annual registration fee.