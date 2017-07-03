By

The Summer has started…

Join us:

Wed July 12th, 11:30am. FREE

Sterling Scholar with Jeana Williams

Where: Rotary Club presentation at the Little Red Restaurant/Indian Hills

Proprietor of the Archey Fork Outfitters, a new eco-friendly floating company in Van Buren County

Save the Date: Saturday, August 19, 6:30om

Cheeseburger in Paradise dinner/dance

Support your local education center at our annual Cheeseburger in Paradise dinner/dance on Saturday, August 19 (6:30-9:30pm). Tickets are $25 on sale at the Education Center, Conference Center and committee members – Linda Duncan, Bonnie Lang, Sharon Luxon, Kay Otis and Cindy Wellenberger.

Enjoy!

I hope you can join us at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center and thank you for your support,

Dr. Catherine Swift

Weekly classes

– Painting with Jim – Tuesdays, 10am-12noon

– Fused Glass with Barb – Wednesdays, 2pm-4pm

– Qi Gong with Dan – Thursdays, 11am-12noon

CONTACT:

Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Facebook

FFB Community Education Center – 501-884-4440

About the FFB Community Education Center.

The Education Center is open from 9:00am-4:00pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We are located in suite 5E at 130 Village Lane in the mall, directly above the Bowling Alley. Classes and events may change and are posted to the FFB Community Education Center Facebook page. As always, we ask that you call the Education Center at 501-884-4440 to reserve your space. An annual Registration Fee of $35 is required after attending your first class and is valid for 12 months. Our resort guests are not required to pay the annual registration fee.