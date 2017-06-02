By

Weekly classes

– Painting with Jim – Tuesdays, 10am-12noon

– Fused Glass with Barb – Wednesdays, 2pm-4pm

– Qi Gong with Dan – Thursdays, 11am-12noon

I hope you can join us at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center and thank you for your support,

Dr. Catherine Swift

FFB Community Education Center – 501-884-4440

About the FFB Community Education Center.

The Education Center is open from 9:00am-4:00pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We are located in suite 5E at 130 Village Lane in the mall, directly above the Bowling Alley. Classes and events may change and are posted to the FFB Community Education Center Facebook page. As always, we ask that you call the Education Center at 501-884-4440 to reserve your space. An annual Registration Fee of $35 is required after attending your first class and is valid for 12 months. Our resort guests are not required to pay the annual registration fee.