Clinton Chamber of Commerce

This Week in Our Community

Archey Fest 2017 was a record-breaker, with staggering attendance numbering in the thousands, and an earth-shaking fireworks display sponsored by the Clinton Advertising & Promotion Commission. Thank you to many generous local sponsors & volunteers, and all the great folks who made this year unforgettable! Visit http://www.clintonark.com/archey-fest-2017-gallery for a recap of the festival.

2017 City of Clinton Business Registration Ordinance: Have questions about the 2017 Business License? The ordinance, passed in May, applies to businesses operating within the City Limits. The registration process is intended to help regulate & protect the safety and credibility of our business community, as well as to maintain accurate local information. The City’s public business registry is also cross-referenced to the Chamber’s community directory, which means additional visibility for your business. All license fees collected will fund community promotion projects. View the FAQ’s attached here to find out how Ordinance 2017-2 affects your business. Visit http://www.clintonark.com/business, or call City Hall at 501-745-8110.

July 1st 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. SNYP Adoption Clinic: Pet adoptions are the first Saturday of the month at Tractor Supply. Many beautiful, loving animals are waiting for a safe & caring home. Please consider adopting or interested in ways you can help SNYP (Spay and Neuter Your Pet) and their efforts please contact Lori Treat at 501-339-7146.

Upcoming Events

July 8th 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Picking on the Square: Music on the Square is Saturday 9 a.m. to Noon, acoustic music jam in the Clinton Square, by the courthouse, under the big tree. All acoustic instruments allowed, no microphones, no amps. Stop by and play or just to listen.

July 8th & 9th Clinton Summer Classic: Clinton’s first sanctioned Disc Golf tournament will kick off Saturday, July 8 at the beautiful Archey Fork Park disc golf course. Goody bags & cash prizes! Register online now @ discgolfscene.com for more info, contact City Hall at 501-745-8110

July 11th 11:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M. American Red Cross Blood Drive: The Ozark Health Medical Center at 2500 Highway 65 South will be hosting a blood drive in the chemo infusion room. You can schedule an appointment using code OHMC on redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

July 13th 6:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are held at the Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East.

July 15th 11:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. 5th Annual Clinton Gospel Fest: Admission is FREE to the 5th Annual Clinton Gospel Fest at the Clinton High School Cafeteria. This year’s festival features Charles Crain, a popular gospel singer from Presley’s in Branson. Returning this year by popular demand is Hallelujah Harmony, a gospel quartet from Cabot and hometown favorites include King’s Highway, Spirit Breez, Sulphur Road Pickers and Backwood Pickers. While you’re listening, munch on great food such as barbecue, hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, drinks and more. You can also purchase some raffle tickets to bid on over 30 fantastic raffle prizes donated by local businesses, and see if you win a free door prize! Enjoy some great gospel music and at the same time support the VBC Literacy Council, a local non-profit that is working to raise the adult literacy rate in our county!”

July 15th 7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Live Music at Archey Fork Park: Starting again on the 15th through the month of August every Saturday night the Clinton Advertisement and Promotion is hosting live music at Archey Fork Park music amphitheater!

July 18th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

July 20th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/