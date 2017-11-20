Clinton Chamber of Commerce Event Calendar

This Week in Our Community

November 21st 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

November 22nd 7:30 A.M. – 9:30 A.M. Veterans Appreciation Breakfast: Roller McNutt Funeral Home will be hosting a veterans day appreciation breakfast every Wednesday in November. There will be a continental breakfast available for our veterans on these days.

November 24th 2:00 P.M. FREE Community Thanksgiving Dinner: This event will be held at Grace Church, on Hwy 65 on the south side of Clinton. Everyone is invited to join, whether you are in a need of a meal, or would like to share in fellowship. Please help spread the word! For more information call Julia Emery at 757-2458 or Trish Waltz 714-264-9520.

November 25th 11:30 Toy & Food Run and Christmas Parade: Join us as we welcome the Christmas Season with a Christmas Parade begining at Howard’s Antiques and ending at the pavilion at the city park just east of KHPQ. Activities will include a light lunch and Christmas gifts for youth 12 and under. Anyone wishing to view the parade can setup on the Clinton Downtown Square. To learn more on how to ride in the parade or to donate a non perishable food item or unwrapped toy ($10 cap) contact Robert Gault at 745-2977 or the Clinton Chamber at 745-6500.

Upcoming Events

November 28th – December 2nd 6:00 P.M. & 7:00 P.M. Behold the Lamb: Clinton’s Live Nativity scene Behold the Lamb has returned for nightly showings of 6:00 and 7:00 running November 28th through December 2nd. Behold the Lamb will be held at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds.

November 30th – December 2nd Australia Opals Showcase: Faye’s Diamond Mine will host a special in-store event featuring rare & exquisite opals from Australia. Come and see these beautiful treasures, renowned for their vivid colors and spectacular play of light. Many stunning original jewelry designs will be available so come find the perfect gift for yourself or for the someone special on your list! Visit www.fayesdiamondmine.com for more details about upcoming events & promotions.

December 1st Luminaries Begin Shining: The Ozark Health Foundation will once again be lighting up the holiday season by placing Luminaries along the Hospital and Nursing Center entrances. These Luminaries can be dedicated for $10 In Honor or In Memory of the loved one of your choice. Their names will be included in the Van Buren County Democrat and Fairfield Bay News during the holiday season. For more information, or to purchase a Luminary, contact the Foundation office at (501) 745-9303.

December 1st 5:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Light UP the Bay: Let this holiday season begin with trees, lights and the warmth of friends and neighbors. There will be live music, food, your favorite holiday drinks, silent auction, the lighting of the Christmas trees, and the BIG TRIP GIVEAWAY!!! 3 complete vacations to give away, including lodging, food and entertainment! Ticket are just $10 and a ticket booth will be set up for your chance to win one of 3 BIG TRIPS to Eureka Springs, Little Rock, and Branson! A portion of the funds raised will go to help the needy in our area – supporting the Shirley Food Bank

December 1st – December 15th 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Festival of Tress: The holiday season in the Bay is a winter spectacular with the annual holiday celebration Festival of Trees. Fairfield Bay’s Conference and Visitor Center is transformed into a wonderland of holiday elegancy and whimsy to suit any age, family or individual. This event is available during Conference Center business hours Monday through Friday.

December 2nd 1:00 P.M. Ribbon Cutting Sweet & Unique Candy & Crafts Designs: Join us in welcoming Nina and Kevin Baker as we celebrate the opening of Sweet & Unique Candy & Craft Designs. Located at 312 Main Street Downtown Clinton. They are your local solution to engraving, trophies, plaques, candy flower arrangements and much more.

December 3rd 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Christmas in Clinton: Join us for an afternoon of flash sales and special deals at your favorite local stores. Stay tuned for more details and a list of participating stores.

December 3rd 3:00 P.M. Van Buren County Fair Christmas Pageant: The pageant is open to anyone who wishes to enter regardless of residency, gender or age. There is also a category called the Generation Gap which relatives of any combination can enter along with the regular category that is entered. Crowd favorite winners raise money to be placed in the County Fair Scholarship fund which the Fair distributes to senior students within the County that have participated in the Fair during their youth. The pageant will be held in the GW Building at the Fairgrounds. Christmas colors are encouraged in entering. For Pageant forms or questions, please call Corrine Weatherly @ 745-8100 or drop by Sew What Sewing.

December 9th 6:00 P.M. Festival of Hope & Lights Gala: The Ozark Health Foundation’s 2017 Festival of Hope & Lights Gala will be held on December 9 at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. It’s a great opportunity to dust off your tux or cocktail dress and support a great cause! All money raised by this event is used to purchase medical equipment and fund scholarships. The Gala features a trip back in time to 18th Century France, photographs by Jeff Beer Photography, a champagne hour and Silent Auction, dinner prepared by the Little Red Restaurant’s new staff who have catered parties in Europe for companies like BMW, and a Live Auction conducted by D.L. Webb that will feature Luaus, Lobster Dinners, and a trip to Grand Cayman. Tickets are $100 and are available at Faye’s Diamond Mine in Clinton, The Sweet Shoppe in Fairfield Bay, and the Foundation Office. For more information, give the Foundation a call at (501) 745-9303.

December 9th 9:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house. This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join or musical circle or just stop by and listen.

December 14th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

December 21st 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/