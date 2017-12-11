Clinton Chamber of Commerce Event Calendar

This Week in Our Community

December Luminaries Will Be Shining: The Ozark Health Foundation will once again be lighting up the holiday season by placing Luminaries along the Hospital and Nursing Center entrances. These Luminaries can be dedicated for $10 In Honor or In Memory of the loved one of your choice. Their names will be included in the Van Buren County Democrat and Fairfield Bay News during the holiday season. For more information, or to purchase a Luminary, contact the Foundation office at (501) 745-9303.

Today – December 15th 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Festival of Tress: The holiday season in the Bay is a winter spectacular with the annual holiday celebration Festival of Trees. Fairfield Bay’s Conference and Visitor Center is transformed into a wonderland of holiday elegancy and whimsy to suit any age, family or individual. This event is available during Conference Center business hours Monday through Friday.

End of Fall Semester at Clinton Adult Education (UACCM). The fall semester ends on December 21, 2017. Students and new enrollees could complete their study and earn their Arkansas High School Diploma before or by December 21, 2017. Classes are open from 8:00AM to 4:30PM Mondays through Fridays. Evening hours a possibility if students need evening hours and are committed to attending evening hours. For more information, and to set up an appointment to register, call us at 501-745-6554 or email us at [email protected]

December 12th 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Ozark Health: This Tuesday Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at the Ozark Health Nursing and Rehab lobby. Join us as we have picture opportunities with Santa and coca and cookies.

December 14th Dirt and Gravel Road Improvements Tour: Join the Natural Resources Conservation Service and The Nature Conservancy on Thursday, December 14 for a tour of dirt and gravel road improvement techniques. This event is open to the public. Participants will meet at the Arlberg bridge at 10am for a tour of the Meadow Creek Road project. Caravan to the second site by travelling towards Botkinburg via HWY 110 to the Bluffton Preserve off HWY 65 and Watergate Road. We will meet at the Bluffton Cemetery at 11:15am to begin the tour. A hot lunch will be provided for all attendees at Bluffton Preserve. Participants are free to come to one or both sites. Call your local District Conservationist office for more details.

December 14th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

December 16th 6:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. Free Movie Night: Join the Van Buren County Library as they celebrate the Christmas Season with their presentation of The Polar Express with cookies and hot cocoa. This event is free to all ages.

Upcoming Events

December 19th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

December 21st 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

January 13h 9:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join or musical circle or just stop by and listen.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/