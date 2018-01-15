Clinton Chamber of Commerce Community Calendar

This Week in Our Community

January 15th 12:00 P.M. Ribbon Cutting Letha’s Attic: Join us as we welcome Letha’s Attic to the Clinton business community. Letha’s Attic is located at 342 Main Street Downtown Clinton in the Old City Hall location. The Ribbon cutting will be held at noon on the 15th but Letha will be opening on the 8th so stop in and show your support.

January 16th 5:30 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

January 16th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend. This month there will be a new date of the 16th due to municipal league.

January 18th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

January 20th 9:00 A.M. Bluffton Trail Building Day: Join us for a volunteer work day at the Bluffton Preserve near Clinton! We will meet at the preserve at 9:00 am and will be focused on building sustainable mountain biking and hiking trails. Lunch will be provided and fun is guaranteed! No previous trail building is necessary, please contact Mitchell Allen for more information or to sign up at [email protected] or 501.772.6760

Upcoming Events

February 1st 6:00 P.M. Foothills Trail Alliance Meeting: Join us as we explore the construction and upkeep of trails in our community. There will be discussion of mountain bike trails and all things related. The meeting will be held at the Western Sizzler and all are welcome to attend.

February 10th 9:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join or musical circle or just stop by and listen.

March 13th Clinton Chamber of Commerce Banquet: The Clinton Chamber of Commerce will host its annual banquet March 13th in the Clinton High School Cafeteria. Activities will include guest speaker, dinner, live and silent auctions, volunteer of the year presentation, business of the year presentation and scholarships to be presented to a student from our three local high schools. For more information on this event or to reserve your tickets contact Jason at 501-745-6500.

March 31st The 6th Annual Hunger Run: The Van Buren County food banks is hosting this certified 5K Run/Walk in beautiful downtown Clinton. The Hunger Run is open to all ages and levels of experience as a fun family event with music, food & refreshments, prizes, and more. The race is chip timed with a mat start and arch finish, traffic control & pit stops, and medals for the top 5 finishers in every age group of runners & walkers. plus overall finishers. Adult registration is $20 with kids & group discounts. Visit www.clintonhungerrun.com to sign up. Contestants must register by March 13, 2018 to reserve your Hunger Run shirt. For sponsorship advertising, email [email protected], Race day is Saturday, March 31!

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/