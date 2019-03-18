Clinton Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

This Week in Our Community

March 19th 6:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet: We invite you to join us at our Annual Banquet. This year’s key note speaker is Asa Hutchinson and we are excited to see the message he has to share. This event is comes complete with Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year presentations, live street auction, scholarship presentations, and dinner. The doors open at 5:30 with dinner to be served shortly after 6:00. This event will be held in the Clinton High Scholl Cafeteria. For tickets or more details contact the Clinton Chamber of Commerce at 501-745-6500.

March 20th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Smart Recovery Meetings: Conway Counseling and Wellness Center Clinton will start SMART Recovery meetings. Meeting will be held EVERY Wednesday at 224 Shakerag Rd Clinton, AR. Please call Angie at 501-745-8001 for more information

March 21st 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

Upcoming Events

March 28th 12:00 – 12:45 P.M. Heart Health Luncheon: Please join us for a Heart Health Luncheon at the VBC Library. Guest Speaker will be Dr. Ben Starnes Cardiologist. Lunch will be provided at this event.

March 30th 8:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. 7th Annual Hunger Run: The 7th Annual Clinton Hunger Run is open for registration! This certified 5K Run/Walk in downtown Clinton is open to all ages as a family-friendly activity to help raise funds for the VBC food bank.

April 2nd 6:00 P.M. Sons of the Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at the Western Sizzlin’ Steak House in Clinton. Members and guests are encouraged to come 30-45 minutes early to socialize before the start of the meeting. Members may bring their spouse, as we always welcome your ladies at our meetings.

We also invite new member prospects to attend the meeting. If you have an ancestor who served in the military, or in a civilian capacity which demonstrated their support of the Revolution, and you are interested in membership, come visit with us at this meeting.

April 6th 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Classic Car Show & Shine: join the Archey Fork Car Club as they put some amazing classic cars on display. This event will be held in the Howard’s Antique parking lot. For more details contact 501-745-8377.

April 6th 10:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join our musical circle or just stop by and listen.

April 11th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

April 16th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

May 6th – 8th Junk-B-Gone: This event has been made possible through the hard work of the Clinton Street Department and their continuing efforts to not only maintain our city streets but to improve our city and the lives of its residents.

RULES:

· CLINTON CITY LIMITS ONLY

· NO HOUSEHOLD GARBAGE

· TRASH MUST BE ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD

· TRASH MUST BE OUT THE DAY BEFORE SCHEDULED PICK UP SO IT IS AVALIABLE WHEN WORKERS OR IN THAT AREA

PICK UP DATES AND LOCATIONS:

· HIGHWAY 16 EAST AND WEST MAY 6th

· SCHOOL HILL AND DOWNTOWN MAY 7th

· LITTLE RED RIVER SOUTH TO CITY LIMIT May 8th

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/