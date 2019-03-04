Clinton Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

This Week in Our Community

March 8th 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Empty Bowls Benefit: The CHS Art and FACS Departments will host Empty Bowls on March 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Come enjoy soup, dessert and a drink for a recommended donation of $5.00. Choose a clay bowl made by a CHS Art student as well. All proceeds will go to local VBC Food Pantries.

March 9th 10:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join our musical circle or just stop by and listen.

Upcoming Events

March 12th 10:30 A.M. Park Kiosk Ribbon Cutting: The Van Buren County Wellness Committee invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting hosted by city & county officials on February 12, 10:30am at Clinton Main Street Park, following the committee’s regular meeting at the VBC Library. The event celebrates the launch of a grant-funded kiosk project featuring asset mapping of community health resources. Currently, three kiosks have been installed: one at the Main Street Park playground, one at the Archey Fork Park walking trails, and one near the entrance of the Ozark Health facilities. The design offers a detailed directory of healthy activities, community resources, and assistance programs available throughout Van Buren County. Clinton Park (Main Street) on With the launch of this project, the VBC Wellness Committee hopes to draw attention to several new grant-funded initiatives in our community. You are welcome to attend a brief meeting at the VBC Library at 10am before the ribbon cutting at the park. If you are interested in the Community Health Action Plan, the VBC asset mapping project, or the kiosk project, please feel free to contact me or Health Dept. director Donna Branscum (745-2485).

March 14th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Smart Recovery Meetings: Conway Counseling and Wellness Center Clinton will start SMART Recovery meetings Wednesday March 13th. Meeting will be held EVERY Wednesday at 224 Shakerag Rd Clinton, AR. Please call Angie at 501-745-8001 for more information

March 14th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

March 16th 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. H&R Block Customer Appreciation Day: H&R Block thanks all of its customers and would like to invite you to join them for hot dogs with chili or Frito chili pie and a drink. For more information call 501-745-7040.

March 19th 6:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet: We invite you to join us at our Annual Banquet. This year’s key note speaker is Asa Hutchinson and we are excited to see the message he has to share. This event is comes complete with Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year presentations, live street auction, scholarship presentations, and dinner. The doors open at 5:30 with dinner to be served shortly after 6:00. This event will be held in the Clinton High Scholl Cafeteria. For tickets or more details contact the Clinton Chamber of Commerce at 501-745-6500.

March 19th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

March 21st 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

March 30th 8:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. 7th Annual Hunger Run: The 7th Annual Clinton Hunger Run is open for registration! This certified 5K Run/Walk in downtown Clinton is open to all ages as a family-friendly activity to help raise funds for the VBC food bank.

April 2nd 6:00 P.M. Sons of the Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at the Western Sizzlin’ Steak House in Clinton. Members and guests are encouraged to come 30-45 minutes early to socialize before the start of the meeting. Members may bring their spouse, as we always welcome your ladies at our meetings.

We also invite new member prospects to attend the meeting. If you have an ancestor who served in the military, or in a civilian capacity which demonstrated their support of the Revolution, and you are interested in membership, come visit with us at this meeting.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/