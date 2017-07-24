Clinton Chamber of Commerce

By

This Week in Our Community

Faye’s Diamond Mine is having the annual JEWELRY REPAIR SALE: now through the end of July, save 20% on jewelry repairs by the master bench jeweler on location. Includes ring resizing & prong retipping, broken shank & broken chain repair, refinishing, and much more. Cleaning & evaluations are FREE so bring your precious jewelry in for some much needed TLC! Faye’s is in the Northside Shopping Center behind Pizza Hut.

2017 “Dirty Bowl” benefit football game is set for September 10th at 2:00 P.M. 100% of money raised from this event goes directly to addressing senior hunger in Van Buren County. The Dirty Farmers Market Greater Good Retreat is looking for sponsors, players and cheerleaders. Sponsors will receive their name in our program and this year players will be assigned a number on the back of their t-shirts so that our announcer can announce the business that sponsors each player and cheerleader. It will be a flag football game between the city of Clinton and the city of Fairfield Bay. Registration and sponsorship forms can be found at Main Street Florist, First Security Bank and Lulu Belle Boutique. Call Jackie 501-253-4716 for more information. Deadline for registration and sponsorship is August 10th.

UACCM Adult Education Clinton Center has opened to assist residents in earning an Arkansas High School Diploma (GED), improving basic literacy, math, and digital skills for entrance into college and the workplace. Also, available to residents and employers WAGE and workplace skills classes for employees; and English Language instruction for those residents whose first language in not English. For more information you my call 501-745-6554, e-mail [email protected] , or come by the center located at 100 Success Drive, Clinton AR.

July 25th 6:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are held at the Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East.

July 25th 7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Live Music at Archey Fork Park: This Weekend through the month of August every Saturday night the Clinton Advertisement and Promotion is hosting live music at Archey Fork Park music amphitheater!

Upcoming Events

August 4th, 5th & 6th The Pottery Shop is having one of its biggest sales ever: on August 4th through the 6th!!! There will be a secret sale room full of buy-one-get-one items. The Pottery Shop is also teaming up with Real Life Apparel to bring in even more great buys for the back-to-school shoppers! So don’t miss out, and don’t forget August 4th through the 6th is tax free!!!

August Fire Safety/Free Movie Night: Here are the dates and movies.

Friday August 4th-Lego Batman

Friday August 11th- Secret Life of Pets

Friday August 18th-Fantastic Beasts

Friday August 24th-Monster Truck

All movies are free for anyone to attend. All movies will be at dark in our city park, behind Subway. If it rains we will move from the park to another location, so keep informed of what your fire department is doing for the community.

August 5th 8:00 A.M. Scotland Senior Center Game Day – Pool Tournament & Bingo: The day will begin with a $6 country breakfast from 8 – 9, Pool Tournament registration begins at 9:30 and games begin at 10 there is a $10 fee for the tournament with top three places paying out, Bingo with prizes will begin at 10. Contact the Scotland Senior Center at 501-592-3377 or Earl at 501-669-2306 for more information.

August 5th 7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. SNYP Fundraiser Concert: Help support your local animal shelter by joining us. Bring out your chairs and/or blankets and have a good time! Opening Act: Southern Grass Headliner: Elvis Tribute artist, Tom Christopher from St. Louis! Admission: $10.00 per person. Tickets available at the park entrance & all proceeds benefit the SNYP (Spay and Neuter Your Pet) Clinton Animal Shelter. Contact Lori Treat at 501-339-7146 for more information.

August 12th 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Picking on the Square: Music on the Square is Saturday 9 a.m. to Noon, acoustic music jam in the Clinton Square, by the courthouse, under the big tree. All acoustic instruments allowed, no microphones, no amps. Stop by and play or just to listen.

August 26 – September 3, 2017

August 15th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

August 17th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

August 19th 6:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M. Cheeseburger in Paradise: This event will be held at the Conference Center in FFB some of the activities will include beach food, silent auction, pay as you go bar, and live music! Event tickets are $25, 50/50 Raffle tickets are $5 Tickets are available from committee members Linda Duncan, Bonnie Lang, Sharon Luxon, Kay Otis, Cindy Wellenberger, and at the Education Center and the Conference Center.

August 26th – September 3rd 32nd Annual Chuckwagon Races: Join the 20,000 people estimated on hand to watch the excitement of World Championship Chuckwagon Racing. Visit for the day or camp on the Eoff Ranch. Contact Dan & Peggy Eoff at 501-745-5250 or 745-8407

September 2nd 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Great Southern Stone Skipping Championship: Located on the banks of Greers Ferry Lake at the Fairfield Bay Marina this event is free for spectators and only $10 admission to compete. Bring your cooler (no glass) and soccer chairs for great family fun! Proceeds go to Arkansas Food bank for its member food pantries in Choctaw, Clinton, and Greers Ferry contact John Baker at 501 688-8850 for more information.

September 9th 48th Annual Lake and River Clean Up: For nearly 50 years, the Greers Ferry Lake & Little Red River Association has sponsored a Lake & River Cleanup Event. This family-friendly, community activity has mobilized hundreds of volunteer individuals, church & school groups, and civic organizations to rally together to keep the treasured shores and waterways beautiful. This year, in celebration of our 47th anniversary, the event is even BIGGER and BETTER! Register at http://goseedoar.org/annual-lake-river-cleanup/

September 18th – 23rd The Van Buren County Fair celebrates its 80th anniversary: For 8 decades, the fair has showcased the impressive talent and accomplishment of our agricultural community. Celebrate with our young farmers at the Livestock Show, plus browse booths from local businesses & organizations, local art, beauty pageants, photo contests, favorite fair foods, carnival rides, raffles, and some off-the-cuff fun! Contact Corrine Weatherly at 501-745-8100 for more information.

September 30th 12:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. 1st Annual Road Kill Cook-Off: Challenging all chefs! Armadillo Alfredo or Possum Pizza, anyone? Wild Game Cook-off at Archey Fork Park in Clinton, Sept. 30, 2017 Announcing Clinton’s first annual Hwy 65 “Road kill” Wild Game Cook-off. Cash prizes for the top two places and people’s choice.

October 7th 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. 10th Annual Chili King Cook-off: The Chili King Cook-off is held the first Saturday in October and is a fun filled day. There is a 5.00 charge at the gate that includes all you can eat chili while supplies last. Join us for this festival atmosphere complete with music, arts and crafts vendors, activities for the kids, and 20 plus different kinds of chili.

