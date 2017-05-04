CHS Taking Donations for Flood Relief

By

Beginning today, May 4th, until Thursday May 18th, the Disaster Relief Team will have four containers located in the Clinton High School lobby on the table by the trophy case in which the following items are needed to help provide support for flood victims. We appreciate the support that any and all can provide.

Items Needed:

Scouring Pads

Sponges

Scrub Brushes

Bleach (1 quarter or 82 oz. bottle)

Liquid Laundry Detergent (25 or 50 oz bottle)

All Purpose Household Cleaner (12-16 oz. bottle)

Dust Masks

Disposable non-latex gloves

Work Gloves

24 count bag roll of heavy-duty trash bags (33-56 gallon)

Insect Repellent (pump spray, paper towels, paper plates)

Bedding ( new of slightly used blankets, sheets, pillows)

Paper goods (toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates)

Disposable plastic silverware

Shovels

Garden Racks

Brooms

Mops

Trash Can

Rubber Boots (all sizes)

Tube Socks (all sizes)

Flashlights

Monetary donations are always welcome. (such as Walmart Gift Cards)

Students and Staff may drop off donation items in the designated area anytime throughout the school day.