Chamber of Commerce December E-news

Our Big Annual Event is Festival of Trees and the beautiful Tree Lighting Ceremony and event: Light Up the Bay, Tonight at 5:30pm

LIGHT UP THE BAY

November 30, 5:30pm – 8pm

It begins, with trees, lights and the warmth of friends and neighbors to start the holiday season just right. There will be live music, food, your favorite holiday drinks, charity Cake & Pie Auction, the lighting of the Christmas trees, and the BIG TRIP GIVEAWAY!!! 1 complete vacation to give away, including lodging, food, and entertainment! Ticket are just $10 and a ticket booth will be set up for your chance to win one BIG TRIP to Branson! A portion of the funds raised will go to help the needy in our area – supporting the Shirley Food Bank.

Light Up the Bay Schedule on Nov 30th:

Time: 5:30 – 8 pm Santa is coming!!!

5:30pm – Lightening of the Trees

~ Holiday Fare: Warm soups and salads, plus holiday-themed adult beverages.

~ Live Music: Choirs from our local Schools and more.

~ Booths from merchants that are selling their goods.

6:30pm – Bidding on The Charity Cake & Pie Auction items

7:30pm – The Big Trip Giveaway. (If you buy a ticket, you don’t have to be present to WIN don’t miss out!)

And Festival of Trees – Tuesday, December 4th – December 14th, 2018

The holiday season in the Bay is a winter spectacular with the annual holiday celebration Festival of Trees, Tuesday, December 4th – December 14th, 2018. Fairfield Bay’s Conference and Visitor Center are transformed into a wonderland of holiday elegance and whimsy to suit any age, family or individual.

