Kim and Chris Waring of Shirley will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary this month. The couple were married May 14, 1982. They have two children, Melissa Waring of Boise, Idaho and Wendy (husband William) Jones of Beebe; and one grandson, Christopher Jones, 18 months. Chris is an investigator/assistant chief and Kim is an administration assistant/dispatcher, both at the Fairfield Bay Police Department.