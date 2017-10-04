Blood Drive Reminder

The Red Cross Blood Drive is Tuesday, October 10 from 11 – 4 at the St. Francis Catholic Church Fellowship Hall.

The Red Cross has created a free App for your iphone or android phone, which allows easy access in scheduling your appointments and tracking your donations. On this App, when you give blood or platelets, rewards are given by participating retailers. Just google “Red Cross Blood Donor App” or go to redcrossblood.org., and follow directions to download, or ask the Red Cross technician when you go the day you donate blood and you’ll be ready the next time.