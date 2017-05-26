April Board Minutes

By

FAIRFIELD BAY COMMUNITY CLUB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

APRIL 25, 2017

The Regular Meeting of the Fairfield Bay Community Club Board of Directors was held on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the Fireside Room at the Indian Hills Complex.

Directors in attendance; President Jack Weeks, Bill Fisher, Dave Foster, Terri Hargrove, Lacey Mitchell, Ken Schuette, and Rose Shurts.

Rocky Nickles, General Manager, and Tommy Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer were also in attendance.

There were eight guests, and eight managers in attendance.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by President Weeks and the Prayer was given by Ken Schuette.

17-37 Motion was made by Terri Hargrove, seconded by Rose Shurts, and unanimously carried to accept the Regular minutes of March 28, 2017, as presented.

The Financial Report was given by Tommy Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Nickles presented a Club financial improvement report.

The Manager Reports were given.

President Weeks stated there is a rumor that the Indian Hills Golf Course is going to be closed. The course is not closing; however foot golf will open next week.

John Tyer was asked to look at Cherokee Drive, as there is a problem with water under a portion of the road.

A hotel is close to being finalized for the Bay. The Club fully supports, but has no involvement.

A grant requested was submitted to the state for an archery range, but we were informed their funds had to be used in another area.

Lacey Mitchell, Idea Incubator Team, reported they are helping the Marina get vendors for Surf the Bay. They would like to get 20 to 25 vendors.

Dave Foster reported Team 2035 has formed a legislative committee, and are pleased with first year of activity. They have gone to the Capitol and met with our representatives and were a part of getting tax relief for military retirees, a bill passed allowing ATV’s to drive on state highways as long as they are within three miles of a trailhead, and approval to use road turn-back funds to maintain municipal parking lots.

Team 2035 is also exploring Tiny Home development to see if it is viable at the Bay.

The Fairfield Bay Community Foundation has raised approximately $135,000, and are looking for projects where they can provide matching funds for grant money.

Cassie Lopez, Recreation Director, has converted two tennis courts to pickle ball courts. Bill Fisher has an idea how to get four pickle ball courts on one tennis court. A grant is still being worked on.

17-38 In the March 28, 2017 Regular meeting the Board voted to close the Bowling Alley. After meeting with some concerned citizens it is the recommendation of management to keep it open, monitor, and make a decision at the end of summer.to keep it open or close it at that time. A motion was made by Bill Fisher, seconded by Rose Shurts, and unanimously carried to accept recommendation of management.

17-39 Motion was made by Dave Foster, seconded by Terri Hargrove, and unanimously carried to approve a Capital Request for Recreation in the amount of $18, 719. Funds will be utilized for playground area at the Cool Pool, other pools, souvenir shop, and Cool Pool Café. Funds will be redirected from capital.

17-40 Motion was made by Rose Shurts, seconded by Terri Hargrove, and unanimously carried to keep The Lake Area Weekly newspaper in print, and make it accessible to purchase a subscription on line.

Ideas are still being discussed for changes to the front entrance. The entrance needs to become open and inviting. The possibility of repurposing the wall, and moving the Log Cabin Museum and Log Cabin to the area, with the possibility of expanding to a Welcome Center, is being considered. This will be a multi-year process.

The Board discussed a change to the By-laws that was approved in the Executive Meeting. The change will allow a letter to be sent to the candidates seven days prior to the annual meeting informing them of the election results. The Board feels it is more professional to have the notice in writing so the candidates do not have to wait until the annual public meeting to know the results of the election.

The next Regular Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.

17-41 There being no further business to bring before the Board, a motion was made by Terri Hargrove, seconded by Rose Shurts, and unanimously carried to adjourn.

_________________________ ______________________

Jack Weeks Terri Hargrove

President Secretary