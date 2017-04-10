Clinton Chamber Community Events

By

Clinton Chamber E-mail Blast

This Week in Our Community

April 13th 6:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are held at the Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East.

Friday 7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Live Music at L’attitude Bistro: Live, local music is now a special addition to your Bistro visit! Join us for great music from all eras by Sean Sikes, every Friday night. Facebook: Sikes Boy Blues

April 15th 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. ARSCCA Rally Cross: ARSCCA Rally Cross returns to the Ozark Mountains for 2017. This season has 4 events scheduled at the beautiful site in Clinton AR with the first event kicking off on April 15th!

April 16th 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Community Easter Egg Hunt: Easter Sunday 10,000 EGGS will be waiting for you at Clinton’s biggest Easter Egg hunt on record! Everyone is welcome to join the fun at the softball fields at Archey Fork Park. Kids will be divided into age groups for egg hunting. This event is sponsored by the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department and the Clinton A&P Commission. For more info, contact City Hall at 501-745-8110, or Fire Chief Webb at 501-454-8882.

Upcoming Events

April 18th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

April 20th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

April 21st Noon Flag Raising Ceremonies for Child Abuse Awareness Month: CASA will be hosting a flag raising ceremonies on the Clinton downtown square with a brief proclamation by Judge Hooper. Refreshments will be available. Please contact Penney JohnsonCASA Advocate Coordinator 501-328-3347 or 501-745-3038 for more information or how you can help.

April 21st 7:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M. Singing in the Rain “Live”: Clinton High School Theater presents “Singing in the Rain”! Live stage production at the Auditorium, featuring all your favorite musical numbers

April 22nd 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Singing in the Rain “Live”: Clinton High School Theater presents “Singing in the Rain”! Live stage production at the Auditorium, featuring all your favorite musical numbers

April 22nd Tee it up for Literacy Golf Tournament: The 9th Annual Fairfield Bay Library “Tee it Up for Literacy” Golf Tournament will be held at the Indian Hills Golf Course on Saturday April 22nd with fun, food & prizes! Entry deadline is April 20th. Call 884-6018 for more info.

April 29th 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. 2nd Annual Van Buren County Shop With A Cop 3D Archery Shoot: Lots of Prizes. Event location will be at the Van Buren County Fair Grounds. For more information about the event, contact Randy Murray at the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 501-745-3838, 501-253-3915 or [email protected]

May 6th 8:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Ozark Health’s The Big Event: The Big Event will be held in the Ozark Health Hospital parking lot from 8-1. There will be Games, vendors, food and free fun for all ages. There will be free health screenings from 8:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M. For more information contact Kortney Fowler at 501-745-9306 or via email: [email protected]

May 6th 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Alread Porker Run: Join the FUN at the Alread Fun Park! Poker Run for Razors, 4x4s, and side-by-sides Proceeds benefit the ACRDC (Alread Community Revitalization & Development Committee) • Registration starts at 1pm

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/

Jason Hayes

Clinton Area Chamber

501/745-6500

290 Main Street Clinton, AR 72031

[email protected]

www.clintonarchamber.com

Business Hours

Monday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Avast logo

This email has been checked for viruses by Avast antivirus software.

www.avast.com