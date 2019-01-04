Fairfield Bay is flourishing, and it’s due in large part to our amazing, engaged community. A thriving community that is proud of their home and sharing in its success. Together we accomplished a great deal in 2018, but just look what we can do together in 2019. Good things to come.
“2018 was a year of many accomplishments and awards. The hotel has become a reality and will be opening in early 2019. The Bay is Back – the community looks great, businesses are growing, homes are selling, and people are coming to experience the life we enjoy!” – Paul Wellenberger, FFB Mayor
“There’s blue skies ahead, and 2019 is opening with a bang – a 4 story one called Cobblestone Inn and Suites. The future never looked brighter. Great accomplishments and vision keep growing this community into a wonderful place to meet, play and live.”
– Rocky Nickles, FFB Community Club General Manager
Awards & Recognitions
2018 Highlights
2019 – A Year of Promise
• Southwest Region Star Award.
• Volunteer Community of the Year.
• Trendsetter City Awards: 1. Department of Public Safety and 2. Tourism and Cultural Development.
• Additional Arkansas Awards: Officer of the Year – Officer Lyle Fulz; 911 Operator of theYear – Judy Wells; Master Gardener of the Year – Maud Huber and Rookie Gardener of the Year – Jill Bailey.
• Arkansas’ First Monarch City.
• Historic Preservation, 21st Certified Local Government.
• Certificate of Excellence with Trip Advisor, Little Red Bistro and Bar at Indian Hills.
• Arkansas Quilt Trail, official stop.
Growth & Expansion
• Lake home development signed with private group.
• White River Medical Center opened offices, (third hospital in the Bay).
• Osage Point Townhomes Development opened first two luxury townhomes.
Lodging & Hotel
• Governor Hutchinson, dignitaries and Fairfield Bay community broke ground on new 63-room
Cobblestone Inn & Suites pet-friendly hotel offering a Restaurant and Spa.
Services & Safety
• Held free Bicycle Safety Program and Self Defense classes.
• Updated 2 Swimming Pools.
• Resurfaced several miles of roads and improved Golf Cart Paths at Indian Hills.
• Began plan to repair/replace sewer system.
Recreation & Events
• Three new major events: Fun in the Sun, Luau on the Lake and Endless Summer Bash.
• Increased attendance at ALL major events.
• Music elements added to all festivals.
• Free concerts hosted in Indian Rock Cave.
• New Recreational fun: more classes, outdoor pickle ball, evening events and bus excursions.
• Refurbished/improved Marina with branding, large photo-op deck chair, and evening LED lights. Daily Sugar Loaf Shuttle has new look!
• Improved Marina Campgrounds including signage and reservations.
• Improved UTV/ATV trails with new signage and vistas and launched excursions program (Ride trails with a tour guide).
Residents & Community
• Received $1M+ in grants throughout 2018.
• Purchased new pieces of equipment for road repair and 2 new pickups to replace old.
• Home and property sales highest in 17years.
• Sales tax numbers continue to rise for the last 6 years (marketing plan implemented
in 2012).
2019 What’s in Store
Lodging, Hotel & Conference
• Grand opening of 63 room Cobblestone Inn & Suites – Spring 2019.
• Focusing on Wyndham’s ‘satisfaction of stay’ data; growing tourist offerings.
• Conference bookings robust in anticipation of the hotel opening.
Growth & Expansion
• Major city buildings convert to LED lighting.
• Continue growing partnership with the Little Rock Air Force Base and Military.
• $100,000 trail grant awarded; will create new/enhanced trail between Log Cabin and the Indian Rock House Cave.
• The Department of Public Safety is becoming a regional training center.
• New Additions to Marina: rental fleet, 3 pontoon boats and a jet ski.
• Belle of the Bay at the Marina, wrapped and updated.
Services & Safety
• Increase Recreational offers to visitors and residents.
• Attending 5 Relocation and Boat tradeshows to create awareness of The Bay.
• Repair damage to the Lynn Creek Crossing.
• Improving Indian Hills Golf Resort.
• Resurface Lost Creek Parkway to Mountain Ranch.
• Remodel Mountain Ranch Pool.