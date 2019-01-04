Fairfield Bay is flourishing, and it’s due in large part to our amazing, engaged community. A thriving community that is proud of their home and sharing in its success. Together we accomplished a great deal in 2018, but just look what we can do together in 2019. Good things to come.

“2018 was a year of many accomplishments and awards. The hotel has become a reality and will be opening in early 2019. The Bay is Back – the community looks great, businesses are growing, homes are selling, and people are coming to experience the life we enjoy!” – Paul Wellenberger, FFB Mayor

“There’s blue skies ahead, and 2019 is opening with a bang – a 4 story one called Cobblestone Inn and Suites. The future never looked brighter. Great accomplishments and vision keep growing this community into a wonderful place to meet, play and live.”

– Rocky Nickles, FFB Community Club General Manager

Awards & Recognitions

2018 Highlights

2019 – A Year of Promise

• Southwest Region Star Award.

• Volunteer Community of the Year.

• Trendsetter City Awards: 1. Department of Public Safety and 2. Tourism and Cultural Development.

• Additional Arkansas Awards: Officer of the Year – Officer Lyle Fulz; 911 Operator of theYear – Judy Wells; Master Gardener of the Year – Maud Huber and Rookie Gardener of the Year – Jill Bailey.

• Arkansas’ First Monarch City.

• Historic Preservation, 21st Certified Local Government.

• Certificate of Excellence with Trip Advisor, Little Red Bistro and Bar at Indian Hills.

• Arkansas Quilt Trail, official stop.

Growth & Expansion

• Lake home development signed with private group.

• White River Medical Center opened offices, (third hospital in the Bay).

• Osage Point Townhomes Development opened first two luxury townhomes.

Lodging & Hotel

• Governor Hutchinson, dignitaries and Fairfield Bay community broke ground on new 63-room

Cobblestone Inn & Suites pet-friendly hotel offering a Restaurant and Spa.

Services & Safety

• Held free Bicycle Safety Program and Self Defense classes.

• Updated 2 Swimming Pools.

• Resurfaced several miles of roads and improved Golf Cart Paths at Indian Hills.

• Began plan to repair/replace sewer system.

Recreation & Events

• Three new major events: Fun in the Sun, Luau on the Lake and Endless Summer Bash.

• Increased attendance at ALL major events.

• Music elements added to all festivals.

• Free concerts hosted in Indian Rock Cave.

• New Recreational fun: more classes, outdoor pickle ball, evening events and bus excursions.

• Refurbished/improved Marina with branding, large photo-op deck chair, and evening LED lights. Daily Sugar Loaf Shuttle has new look!

• Improved Marina Campgrounds including signage and reservations.

• Improved UTV/ATV trails with new signage and vistas and launched excursions program (Ride trails with a tour guide).

Residents & Community

• Received $1M+ in grants throughout 2018.

• Purchased new pieces of equipment for road repair and 2 new pickups to replace old.

• Home and property sales highest in 17years.

• Sales tax numbers continue to rise for the last 6 years (marketing plan implemented

in 2012).

2019 What’s in Store

Lodging, Hotel & Conference

• Grand opening of 63 room Cobblestone Inn & Suites – Spring 2019.

• Focusing on Wyndham’s ‘satisfaction of stay’ data; growing tourist offerings.

• Conference bookings robust in anticipation of the hotel opening.

Growth & Expansion

• Major city buildings convert to LED lighting.

• Continue growing partnership with the Little Rock Air Force Base and Military.

• $100,000 trail grant awarded; will create new/enhanced trail between Log Cabin and the Indian Rock House Cave.

• The Department of Public Safety is becoming a regional training center.

• New Additions to Marina: rental fleet, 3 pontoon boats and a jet ski.

• Belle of the Bay at the Marina, wrapped and updated.

Services & Safety

• Increase Recreational offers to visitors and residents.

• Attending 5 Relocation and Boat tradeshows to create awareness of The Bay.

• Repair damage to the Lynn Creek Crossing.

• Improving Indian Hills Golf Resort.

• Resurface Lost Creek Parkway to Mountain Ranch.

• Remodel Mountain Ranch Pool.