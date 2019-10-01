Wrapping Up a Great Season at the Fairfield Bay Marina

It was a wonderful summer at the marina, and as we wrap up the end of heavy boating season, we have a lot to celebrate, along with a lot of work in progress!

SUCCESSES:

Even with high water, cool rainy weather, and multiple rental boats needing major repair, we generated over $251k in rental fees through Labor Day weekend!

With our new ice supplier,we’ve saved dozens of hours in labor, provided our clients with a great product, and almost eliminated shrinkage.

The efficiency of our new gas dock configurationis appreciated by both clients and dock hands. Not one time has anyone had to wait for gas!

PROJECTS:

Finishing the Belle of the Bay’s new generatorhas been a challenge, but it should be completed this week. We’re now replacing dock winch support standssince our heavy boating season is ended, and we plan to replace 14- 15 by spring. Now is the time to make the appointment for winterization, so call Hunter to arrange your date. The process has started to investigate potential parking spots & additional slips.

CHALLENGES:

Our waiting list for a slip now exceeds 100, and we’ve stopped accepting names.

Thanks for making this boating season such a great one at FFB Marina!

John Conry,

Fairfield Bay Marina Manager