What’s New at Indian Hills Golf

The summer is winding down here in Fairfield Bay. Everyone will soon be focusing on the holidays, so let’s get one last good month of golf in before all the crazy holiday parties begin! The course is in great shape, and I hear it calling out your name.

We have golf specials going all the time. Call the pro shop (501-884-6018) to set up your tee time today or for more information about one of our upcoming tournaments!

September tournaments at Indian Hills:

Saturday, September 7th: Fairfield Bay Rotary Scholarship Tournament

Saturday, September 21st: American Legion Post #333 Tournament

Saturday, September 28th: Feed the Hungry Tournament

We’re also offering a great September discount forUTV tour excursions, with 20% off for the month. Call the Pro shop to make your reservation!

Plus, don’t miss the ATV/UTV POKER RUN onSaturday, September 28th. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m., and the race begins at 9:00 a.m. Top three will win! The first place finisher wins a weekend vacation giveaway plus $200; second place will win a four-hour pontoon rental plus $100; and third place will win $100. Everyone who makes all eight stops across the 14,000 acres will be entered in a chance to win a weekend vacation getaway! Call today for more information. The run, sponsored by C2 Powersports, begins at Woodland Mead Park. See website for parking information.

We look forward to seeing you soon!

Rebecca Jenkins

Manager, Indian Hills Golf Resort