What’s New at Indian Hills Golf

The golf course is calling your name.

Fall colors are here, and one of the best places to see the colors is Indian Hills Golf Resort. We have the best rates around! Only $35 for 18 holes before 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., the rate is $25 unlimited play to dusk. These great rates are good for every day of the week. Ssshhhhh! Listen! Can you hear it? The golf course is calling your name …

If you are not a golfer but have been thinking about taking it up due to our unbeatable rates, come see us! We will get you all set up! We have plenty of club rental sets, gloves, balls, tees, and of course the apparel. We also offer “Free Lesson Friday” to those non- golfers that live in Cleburne and Van Buren County. Call the Pro Shop (501) 884-6018 for more information.

Plus, join us for Superintendent’s Revenge, sure to be an awesome tournament on Saturday, October 19th. This tournament will feature 4-person teams with a 9:00 a.m. start. Entry fee is $50, which includes green fees, cart, lunch, and prizes. Call 501-884-6018 for more information!

We look forward to seeing you soon!

Rebecca Jenkins,

Manager, Indian Hills Golf Resort