West Side Eagles Compete in Cougar Invitational

West Side Eagles Golf Teams compete in Cougar Invitational
The West Side Lady Eagles clinched their 4th title in tournament history this week at the 13th Annual Cougar Invitational. This was their third win in the last four years. The Annual tournament is open to 1A-4A schools. The West Side Girls Golf team has the most girls’ titles of all the teams in the tournament.
Kendra Harness 1st Place medalist
Emma Johnson 3rd Place
Kortnee Finch 4th Place
Lollie Parker 7th Place
The Eagles finished in third place in the tournament.
Max Gipson 1st Place medalist
Travis Gentry 7th Place
Logan Fife
Asa Carr
