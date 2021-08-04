West Side Eagles Compete in Cougar Invitational

The West Side Lady Eagles clinched their 4th title in tournament history this week at the 13th Annual Cougar Invitational. This was their third win in the last four years. The Annual tournament is open to 1A-4A schools. The West Side Girls Golf team has the most girls’ titles of all the teams in the tournament.

Kendra Harness 1st Place medalist

Emma Johnson 3rd Place

Kortnee Finch 4th Place

Lollie Parker 7th Place