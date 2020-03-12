Van Buren County Wellness Commission

Everyone is talking about COVID-19 Coronavirus! The Van Buren County Wellness Committee reminds you to be aware that not all of the info you hear is accurate. Although there are a huge number of cases worldwide, there are currently under 1,000 reported in the US. The vast majority of those cases have recovered quickly. COVID-19 is one of many highly contagious respiratory viruses looking for happy homes in our lungs; but fortunately, this is one of the easiest to prevent.

1. WASH YOUR HANDS! Thoroughly, often, and with hot soapy water. It really works.

2. In between hand washing, DON’T TOUCH your face! That makes it super easy for any nasties to get in your body.

3. CLEAN, CLEAN, CLEAN! Again, hot soapy water & disinfectants will eliminate most viruses on surfaces.

4. Feeling sick? Fever means your body is fighting illness. If at all possible, STAY HOME for a bit. Please be considerate to your body & to others. No one wants to share those cooties.

Medical experts say the Coronavirus presents itself with flu-like symptoms accompanied by shortness of breath and can quickly lead to viral pneumonia in at-risk individuals (i.e., the elderly, those with chronic illness, and those undergoing intensive medical treatments). This means those patients require supportive care to help their bodies heal.

As viruses like COVID-19 make their rounds, it's important to know that FEW of the viral bugs swimming in our human eco-system can be treated by drugs – in fact good health practices are the most powerful way to stay safe! A clean, well-nourished, fit body is best equipped to fight off sickness.