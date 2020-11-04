Van Buren County Goes Wet

Here are the numbersFinal numbers:

FOR——-4,870——-63.47%

Against—2,803——-36.53%

What do we do now?

Move forward, the majority have spoken, the majority decided to move Van Buren County forward. Today is a new beginning for Van Buren County. We decided today that we wanted safer roads and we also decided we weren’t going to give our money away anymore.This all started December 13th a year ago, yes 11 months of hard work by the best group you could ever put together!For the 4,800 plus that voted for this you made a great choice, for those that didn’t, we will show you over the next few years that this was a wise decision. By the way, a record turnout, 77% of registered voters voted, it’s my estimate that 20% no longer live here, so virtually every person in the county that could have voted, did! This will never happen again!It’s time for everyone to come together and let’s make Van Buren County a better place to live!Tomorrow begins Today!