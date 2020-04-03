Trial of modified Curbside Pickup

Good afternoon Many of you have been enjoying our digital catalog and our book packs. The digital catalog is available to you 24/7 with over 50,000 items that can be checked out The book packs are just a random, unplanned event when the book packs elves get up to nonsense as they are want to do. Now, we have added a third leg to the Library stool of services during this unprecedented event which we are going to trial on Wednesday, April 8th 2020. Please read the following from our Director about how this will happen as quite a lot of planning will need to happen before Wednesday. We will not be able to handle drop in patrons. Take care, be safe and read more books. PatB Volunteer Membership Coordinator The Fairfield Bay Library is going to try modified CURBSIDE PICKUP. This will be a trial run to work out the logistics to see if this is something we can do. On Wednesday, April 8th, from 10am to noon, we will have a small skeleton crew of staff and volunteers here to help you check out those items you are getting desperate for! Here’s how it will work….. *If you have INTERNET access: you will send an email to [email protected] to request the items you want to check out. *If you do not have INTERNET access: you will call us at (501)884-4930 to request the items you want to check out. *Limit up to SIX items per person please BOOKS and AUDIO BOOKS only. We will do our very best to fulfill your requests, but are not going to have the capability to check and see if it’s an item you have already checked out before….so no guarantees on that. 1. Your message (written or verbal) should list the authors, or type of books you are interested in. If you have a specific title and author, please include the information and again, no guarantees. 2. We will sanitize the books as best we can, check the items out to you, bag the items, will put your name on the bag and you will have to pick it up between the hours of 10am and noon on Wednesday, April 8th. The Library will not be open to the Public and we are not going to be delivering the items, you will have to arrange for pick-up of the items at the Library between those times. 3. When you arrive at the library, come to the door, identify yourself and our volunteers will hand your bag of items out to you. We will not be coming to your cars to hand you the bags. We’re sorry that we can’t open the doors, but are hoping this will be a safe solution to help many of you that are running out of reading material. Thanks so much and we look forward to seeing you next week through our masks!!