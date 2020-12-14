Survival Flight Lands on Home Base in Fairfield bay

Shane Keasler, Regional Manager with Survival Flight for the past 10 years, says it great to finally be here in Fairfield Bay. It’s been a long time coming, over a year in planning and getting the bugs worked out with the hanger. The City has been great to work with and we have a couple great crews manning the bird and a couple are glad to be here close to home.

Pictured left to right are; Shane Keasler, Regional Manager, Johnny Stoltzfus, Flight Nurse (6 yrs), Amanda Adair, Flight Paramedic (10 yrs), Al Habahbeh, Pilot (26 yrs), Billy Hensley, Flight Nurse (2.5 yrs),, Mark Garrahan, Flight Paramedic (5 yrs), Josh Azar, Flight Nurse (transfer from Conway Regional), and Adam Childers, Pilot (17 yrs).