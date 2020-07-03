Summer Fun! Stay Active with Fairfield Bay Recreation!

COVID19 has presented lots of opportunities and challenges, and we’re working hard to make sure you and your family has a great time, while being as safe as possible.

While we are still in Phase One of re-opening, our pool capacity has been reduced to better allow for social distancing. Families who live together can enter the pool together and sit together at the café. In the cafe, we will have decreased seating to allow us to follow COVID19 guidelines. We will be using a limited pool capacity for your safety. Once we reach capacity you will not be allowed to enter until someone else leaves. We hope these are only temporary measures -we will be back open at full capacity once we are allowed to do so. You will need to wear a mask to enter our pool check in area but once you are in the pool area it is not required. We have masks available for $1.50. We ask that you understand our position and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you or your family.

We are delighted with our new kitchen staff and think you will be pleased with our menu items as well as the prices. We will have a different daily special each day. We are featuring a Taco Thursday Specialevery Thursday. We serve three of the most wonderful tacos you have ever eaten served with a side of sopaipillas. Mark your calendars now. Call us at (501) 884-6009 for more information.

This year we are not allowing outside food or drink or coolers but have a great deal on a Cool Pool refillable souvenir tumbler. The tumblers sell for $15.99 and have $0.50 refills all summer long! While you are here check out our Giant Mermaid Chair. It’s the perfect spot for that perfect vacation photo.

Cool Pool Café is under new management this year and we think you are going to like it! The Pool hours are 9am to 11am for adult swim and 11am to 9pm for everyone.

Fairfield Lanes is now open Monday through Saturday. We are following social distancing guidelines and only using every other lane at this time. You will need to wear a mask upon entry and when you are not actively bowling or dining at our Café. We are keeping a contact list which we will ask you to sign upon entering. We do have masks for $1.50 if you do not have your own.

Woodland Mead Park is open with two 18 hole mini-golf courses, a disc golf course and a large playground area. We continue to have a pavilion area which is available to rent for groups. We have grills and picnic tables for your use near our Cabana at no charge.

Our Recreation classes have resumed and have been lots of fun. Classes will be Pour Painting on Monday, Tie Dye T Shirts on Wednesdays and Bear Creations on Fridays. Advance reservations are required to meet COVID19 Guidelines. You will need to wear a mask for these indoor classes. We will have one for $1.50 if you do not have your own. Class size will be limited. We will add additional classes as needed. Call Recreation at (501)884-6008 for more information or to schedule one of these classes.

Other Recreation activities include S’mores by the Fire Pit on Thursday from 5:30-8:30 at Woodland Mead Park. Dive-in movie this year will be on Tuesday evenings at the Bayview (Cool Pool) Pool .

Happy Summer to you and yours. Hope to see you soon!

Cassie Lopez, Recreation Manager