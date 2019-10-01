Spotlight on Fairfield Bay Parks and Recreation

Fall Bowling Leagues are filling up fast. Thursday is completely full, but we still have spots available for Tuesday nights. Just give us a call, and we will be happy to provide you with more information or to get you signed up. Bowling leagues are a fun fall and winter activity, not to mention that they offer the chance to win some money as well!

Bayview Pool (Cool Pool) will be closing after September 30. Other Club outdoor pools are already closed. Pool hours are still 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. although we will sometimes close early in the event of a thunderstorm. The crowds are gone, and the pool is a nice place to come enjoy a swim and just “hang out”.

New Pool Operator! We are pleased to announce that we have added another pool operator, Andy Rosebrook, who will be taking over for Tom Ross when Tom retires later this year. Tom will still be with us a couple of days a week, and Andy will become our main pool operator.

We want to remind you about our Winter Wonderland Craft Faircoming up on Nov. 16th. Space is limited, so sign up now! This is a wonderful opportunity to display your crafts. Cost is $25 for a booth. Just give us a call at 501-884-6008 to sign up today. We will have a food available as well as music and a visit from Santa himself. Doors open at 10:00am. (Set up for the crafters begins at 8:00am.) This will be a fun day!

