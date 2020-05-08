Shirley School to Celebrate Graduation for the Class of 2020

Members of the Class of 2020 will be honored on May 16, 2020. Students will have a diploma presentation for the graduate and their family during the day on Saturday.

On May 16, 2020, at 6 p.m., the public is invited to honor our graduates as they form a convoy and travel through downtown Shirley and the FFB mall. Spectators are asked to practice social distancing. You should be able to find a location along the convoy where you can sit safely in your car and honor our students. Make signs to honor the class or your special senior. The convoy will leave the school at 6 p.m. Thank you to all who are working and coordinating to make this event possible.