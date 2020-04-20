Serving Van Buren County and Reaching out with Technology- Join Us

By Danny Griffin

With the recommendation of social distancing and having no more than 10 people at a group setting, County Agents are looking to technology to connect with our clients. Some people have found more time on their hands due to more or less “staying home”. A lot of agriculture producers may have even found a change in their schedule even though they are also “still on the job”. Agriculture, particularly farming and ranching, is an essential business that cannot stop amid this pandemic. We also know that many people have shown more interest in home gardening the past few years and may feel more secure in producing food for their families. The Cleburne, Stone, and Van Buren County Extension offices of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service are offering some online Lunch & Learn Seminars that can be watched in Zoom. Zoom is an app that can be added to any smartphone, tablet, or computer that will allow you to join into these seminars. If you are on Facebook, please look up the UAEX Van Buren County Page and like and follow it. We will post these events there. If you are not on Facebook, you can email [email protected]to get a link sent to you each week to register for the zoom sessions.

Our upcoming zoom sessions are as following

Tuesday April 21, 2020: Fire Ant Control

Wednesday April 22, 2020:Pasture Weed Control

Tuesday April 28, 2020: Container Gardening

Wednesday April 29, 2020:Minerals for Your Cowherd

Tuesday May 5, 2020: Vegetable Disease Control

Wednesday May 6, 2020: Fly Control on Cattle

Each of these sessions will be from 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm each time. These programs are live. We hope you will be able to work your lunch schedule and join in with us to view these programs If you miss the sessions, we are hoping to be able to post recordings of them that you can watch later on our Facebook pages. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Van Buren County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay. For more information, you can call the Van Buren County Extension office at (501)745-7117.

