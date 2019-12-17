Rose Bud splits Homecoming matchups with Bergman

By Richard Sharp

Lake Area Sports

ROSE BUD-Due to Homecoming festivites, the Rose Bud Lady Ramblers took the floor at Rambler Arena last on Friday night, providing fireworks in a 44-38 double overtime victory over the Bergman Lady Panthers, securing a split in senior high action after the Ramblers fell to the Panthers 68-26.

WIth the host leading 36-34 with three seconds remaining in the final quarter, the Lady Panthers found senior Elena Mendez on the right block for a buzzer-beating lay-in to force overtime. Rose Bud went up 38-36 after senior Hope Hartle contributed with a putback on a miss from sophomore Kyanna Poole, leading to Baker picking off a steal from sophomore Kyndal Rooks and taking it coast-to-coast for two to force a second overtime after the Lady Ramblers were not able to get a final shot off.

Rose Bud found a second gear in the next four-minute session as Rooks came through with an old-fashioned three-point play, Hartle split at the charity stripe and Rooks breezed by the defense for a one-handed finish from the left side, all while holding the opposition to zero points.

Rooks led the Lady Ramblers (7-3, 2-1) with 24 points, getting eight from Hartle as well as senior Skylar Wise. Bergman (15-5, 1-1) was paced by freshman Madison Holt’s 15 and sophomore Kara Ponder’s 11.

In varsity boys action, the visitors crushed the Ramblers by a 68-26 tally after leading 21-4, 38-14 and 58-24 at the quarter breaks. Junior Elijah Royce carried the reins for the Panthers (15-3, 1-1) with 14 points, clipping on 10 apiece from senior Austin Dixon and junior Asher Fultz. Junior Dalton Gorham had seven for Rose Bud (1-9, 0-3), adding senior Ian Bomar’s six and junior Kayden Sherwood’s five into the equation.