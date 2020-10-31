Rose Bud crushes Woodlawn, punches ticket to state playoffs

By Richard Sharp

Lake Area Sports

ROSE BUD-The Rose Bud Rambler football program added more on their already historic 2020 campaign, sending off their seniors with a big 49-12 victory over Woodlawn, clinching a spot in the state playoffs for the first time in school history in the process.

The host team jumped out to a 42-0 advantage that would never let up, highlighted by an opening drive 45-yard run that resulted in a touchdown from Malachi Morgan, opening the door for Caleb Saunders to reel off a long TD run of his own, clipping on a two-point conversion to make it 14-0 early on.

Morgan clipped on another rushing touchdown right before quarterback Gus Eubanks found receiver Tristan Lewis for a 43-yard touchdown connection to extend the lead, adding an explanation point before the halftime intermission with a 30-yard touchdown run for Eubanks to make it 42-6.

Rose Bud coasted the rest of the way down the stretch, getting one more score in the form of a short run from Dawson Roberson, who put the finishing touches on the triumph and punch their first-ever ticket to the big dance.

The Ramblers made the trek to Little Rock Episcopal for their first round state matchup. Stay tuned for story and details soon.