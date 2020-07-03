RESORT BOARD ELECTION RESULTS

Jackie, Diana, Jim, Shelley,

First of all I want to personally thank all of y’all for the positive campaign you ran and how you all conducted yourselves.

Now matter who the winners are, Fairfield Bay wins regardless.

Here are the results:

Shelley Dent 1471 votes

Diana Venable 1397 votes

Jim Lites 1136 votes

Jackie Roher 841 votes

Shelley, Diana & Jim are elected to a 3 year term that will begin after the annual meeting on July 16th.

2 ballots were cast for 4 candidates

4 ballots had no votes

4 ballots were postmarked late

1 ballot had a write in vote

These 11 ballots above were invalid and not counted in the results.

The Total Ballots cast were the highest total overall in years. Thanks to all of the members that took the time to vote.

Thanks to all the candidates that put themselves out there, for the winners get ready for a lot of work.

Being a member of the Resort Board is a voluntary unpaid position. Those that serve on the Board do so to make Fairfield Bay a better place. There have been many changes and improvements in this past year and there is much left that needs to be accomplished.

I want to also give a big thanks to both outgoing board members Doug Forsman and Nancy Mueller. They have both dedicated a tremendous amount of time and effort serving on the Board. It was much appreciated.

The annual Resort Board meeting will be held at 5pm on Thursday July 16th at the Conference Center.

The first Meeting of the new Board will be Friday July 17th at 9am in the Fireside Room at the Indian Hills complex where new officers will be elected or re-elected. This meeting will be short and there won’t be much on the Agenda.

The first public meeting of the New Board will be held Thursday July 30th at 3pm in the Fireside Room at the Indian Hills Complex. There will be room for 12 members to attend unless restrictions loosen, but that does not seem likely at the present time.

There may be time to make plans for some to attend on an interactive basis by July 30th by Zoom or some other means. That is still being looked at and nothing is certain at this time.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the Lake Area Weekly’s Facebook page. We will try and improve the audio quality prior to the next live broadcast, as many stated they couldn’t hear very well at the last live broadcast.

It may be possible that a board members email may be given out so questions may be asked via email during the meeting. Any email that is deemed inappropriate may not be answered and may be ignored. Also, some email questions may not be answered if the meeting goes to long. This will be discussed at the July 17th meeting and more information will be available after such discussion. This possible change is just being discussed and will be decided at the July 17th meeting.



Sincerely,

David Byard

Secretary of the Board