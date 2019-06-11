Resolutions to Potentially Condemn Nuisance Properties Pass

The Fairfield Bay City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, June 10, 2019 in the City Office with all members present. The minutes from May were approved as presented as were the monthly financials.

During the new business portion of the meeting, Mayor Wellenberger and City Attorney A.J. Kelly read 4 resolutions declaring properties located at 255 Chalet Cir, 354 Fairhaven Dr., 114 Fireside Ln. and 123 Meadowview Ln. public nuisances and giving notice of potential condemnation of their structures due to not having a working sewer hookup in violation of the Arkansas State Plumbing Code which requires a sewer connection (Code Sections 108.7.3, 404 and 701.2 (sewer required), which is a hazard to the health of the citizens of Fairfield Bay and adversely and materially affecting the value of real property within the City of Fairfield Bay.

Continuous notices have been posted at each residence with no response leaving the City of Fairfield Bay no other choice but to file the above resolutions to condemn the properties if the nuisance is not corrected within 30 days of posting, mailing and publication of written notice. If the nuisance is not corrected within 30 days, a fine of $500 will be imposed and the City may impose an additional fine of $250 per day the nuisance continues.

In other new business, the City passed Ordinance 2019-09 to rezone the property on Hwy. 330 South (Renee’s Restaurant) from a CP-2 (General Business District) to a CP-3 (Service Business District). The purpose of the re-zoning is to allow two different businesses to operate in the same location soon to be announced.

Department heads presented their monthly reports to the council. Here a re just a few highlights.

A&P Commission: John Calaway, member at large made recommendations to the council to appoint new members to positions that need to be filled. The following recommendations were approved by the Council: One year term: Judy Mullen, Two year term: Linda Pratt (renew), 4 year term (2 years remaining) Melanie Kennon. The other positions currently held remain in effect until those terms expire.

Treasurers Report: Upward trend continues as City sales tax increased by 10% over last year same time. Expect improved revenue for the month of June from the Conference Center, however, the conference canceled due to flooding in their hometown made an impact on anticipated revenue. May reconciliation; General Funds, $63,313, Rescue, $34,962, Street Funds, $244,707, Fire, $43,173, A&P Commission, $1,954, Franchise Fee, $393, $11K paid out of the fund to cover expenses which is allowed.

Senior Center: City has ended contractual agreement with Van Buren County Aging program and Nancy McGowen and David Alsbury have been hired as city employees to run the facility. Nancy stated the Meals on Wheels program is in dire need of volunteers to deliver meals to people unable to get out. If you would like to volunteer please contact the Senior Center office at 884-7800 Tue-Fri 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm.

Although it was a packed house, there were no questions from the audience. The next meeting of the City Council is set for Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m. in the City office. The public is invited to attend.

