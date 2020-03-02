Recreation E-News

Great News! We have so much happening in March and we’re so excited. Woodland Mead Park Cabana will be opening on March 15thor 16th, weather permitting. We are pleased to be able to offer Family Season Passes this year and they are on sale now! Just purchase yours now and you can play all season long. This is a really good deal and has been brought back at your request. The pass is good for up to six people to play at any one time.

Bear Creations.

We have received a new shipment of Bear Creations animals and have added some new animals to our selection. We now have an owl, a new dinosaur, a sheep, a sabre tooth tiger, and a bunny in addition to our already existing large assortment of animals. Just select an animal stuff it, give it a heart and a birth certificate and it’s finished. These will make awesome Easter gifts. Just give us a call at (501)884-6008 so we can schedule your Bear Creations time today.

SAVE THE DATE:

We will be having Food Truck Wednesday on March 18thfrom 6-9 pm. Chow Hall Barbecue will be serving up some of the best BBQ around. For dessert enjoy some gelato from Kingdom Treats and s’mores from Recreation. We are putting together s’mores packages for your enjoyment. We will be using our new fire pit for the s’mores so come on out and help us “break in” the fire pit.

Our annual Easter Egg Hunt is April the 11th. Activities will begin at 2:00 with the Egg Hunt beginning at 4:00pm. More details will be provided next month.

The Cool Pool Café is now under new management of Fairfield Bay Recreation and you are going to see some important changes. Due to liquor regulations, we will no longer allow “outside” mugs to be brought in from outside the pool. We will be selling a refillable mug that you can refill all season for only fifty cents ($.50) and that is great news.

We will have a completely new menu with more deli style foods for your dining pleasure. You are going to like the changes! We will also be having daily food and drink specials.

Fairfield Bay Recreation is your year-round Fun Destination.

Hope to see you soon!

Cassie Lopez, Recreation Manager