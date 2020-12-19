Public Service Announcement

There has been a significant increase in the number of confirmed and potential Covid-19 cases in Fairfield Bay and Van Buren County over the last several days. The City of Fairfield Bay’s Pandemic Incident Command Team is asking our citizens, businesses and organizations to take increase precautions for at least the next two weeks. This would include cancelling any large group activities or severely reducing the size of the event. We are aware that some of the churches in the Bay are closing to in-person worship, even during this important time of the year. We have closed the Senior Center.

All this can and should be evaluated in about 2 weeks. In the meantime, please redouble your efforts to stop the spread of this virus by limiting social contacts, practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering and washing hands frequently. There is light at the end of this tunnel.

Linda Duncan

Mayor, City of Fairfield Bay