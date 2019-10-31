Pioneer Village Fall Fest

Pioneer Village, our 51st year, will host their annual Fall Fest on November 2nd and November 3rd. The Village is a collection of late 1800’s buildings from throughout White County, relocated to the present location, in a village style setting. Buildings include a train depot, church/school, log house, jail, general store, trapper cabin, strawberry shed and cotton display as well as various out buildings from the farm, tools, and farming equipment.

Volunteers in period costumes will be in the buildings and on the grounds. Pioneer craftsmen will demonstrate such crafts as blacksmithing, spinning, quilting, hand sewing, wood working, and rag rug making. Other crafters will be selling items such as canned pickles, salsa, crocheted items, handmade jewelry, wooden bowls and bracelets, aprons, pioneer bonnets, cloth dolls, and more.

Live farm animals will be in the Rose Bud barn. Activities for children include pioneer games and a drawing contest. We even have a larger than life cow that you can milk.

Live music is provided by local musicians. If you play an acoustical instrument, bring it and come sit in on a jam session with others who love to make music. Cloggers, line dancing as well as square dancing will get you in the mood to join in on a dance!

Civil War reenactors will set up camp on the grounds. You may walk though and experience camp life and see the camp blacksmith in action.

Food, kettle corn, and other refreshments are available. This is a fun, family oriented event. There is something for everyone regardless of age. Come on out and have a good time with the Pioneers!

The hours are Saturday, November 2nd from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm and Sunday, November 3rd from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The village is located at 1200 Higginson Street, Searcy, AR, 72143. Admission and parking are free. Donations are accepted. All donations are used to maintain and improve the Village

Pioneer Village is a preservation project of the White County Historical Society, a non-profit organization. Village volunteers are members of the Friends of Pioneer Village.

For more information please call (501) 580-6633, (501) 278-5010, or (501) 279-1010.