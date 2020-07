A big turnout today at the VBC Courthouse Annex in Clinton. David Byard, Doug Landry and Jim Butler turned in 4291 petitions to Let Van Buren County Vote this November to make Van Buren County wet and collect much needed tax dollars to help this county grow. Great job to all the volunteers that worked endless hours and drove all over the county to make this possible. When early voting starts, volunteers will give rides to those voters who wish to vote but don’t usually drive out to vote.