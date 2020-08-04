Parks & Recreation Aug E-news

Lots of Wonderful things happening right now in the Bay

Fairfield Lanes

Our Friday special at Fairfield Lanes this month is a great deal! Buy one game and the second game is half price for the same person. The special is good on Fridays all month long.

The Souvenir Shopwill begin the annual End of Summer Sale with souvenir merchandise including the entire selection of T Shirts, shoes, beach towels, metal work etc. for 50% off. Food, drink and tumblers not included.

Cool Pool

Aug 22ndis Adult Night at the pool with DJ Hammer. Pool will close at 6:30 and re-open at 7:00pm for everyone twenty-one and over. D.J. Hammer will provide the entertainment for the evening. We will also feature food and drink specials. FUN!

Woodland Mead Park

Every Thursday night is Family Night at Woodland Mead Park. At 5:30pm our mini-golf price goes down to $3.00. At 7:00pm the fire pit will be ready for you to make s’mores. Our S’mores Kits make 4 s’mores and are available at the Park cabana for $3.00. This is always a fun activity to be enjoyed by all and will continue into the fall – perfect for those cool fall evenings.

Come on out and PLAYwith us!

Cassie Lopez

Fairfield Bay Recreation Manager