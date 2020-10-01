Parks & Rec October E-news

Fall is here and this promises to be one of our best falls ever! We are now selling pizza at our Cool Pool Café which becomes the Cool Pool Sports Grill on October 4th. Our customers tell us that we have the best pizza around. Multiple TVs are installed both inside and outside. If a televised game is being played, we will probably be able to get it. Come by and check us out!! We will have a new fall menu beginning this weekend that you are going to like.

On Halloween Night, Sat. Oct. 31st, from 7-10 pm we will be having a Halloween Party with drink specials and evening of fun. We will even have a prize for the best costume. Mark your calendars now.

The weather has cooled down and this makes it the perfect time to be outside enjoying the outside fall air. Thursday is Family Night at Woodland Mead Park, where we have two 18- hole mini- golf courses, disc golf, playground equipment and picnic tables. On Thursday evening we have Mini-Golf for only $3.00 plus tax and SMORES for $3.00 (for a pack of 4 s’mores). Our Mini Golf Course will close for the season after Thanksgiving Weekend.

Fairfield Lanes still has openings on our Fall Bowling Leagues. Bowling is a great year-round sport and wonderful exercise. Our leagues make it even more fun! Call for more information or to sign up (501) 884-5300.

We look forward to seeing you soon. Fall is more fun here on the Bay.