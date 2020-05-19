Ozark Folk Center State Park to Open Craft Village on May 19



(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) — The Craft Village at the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View, Arkansas is scheduled to open on Tuesday, May 19, following Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, announced Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.



“We are pleased to be able to welcome visitors back to the Ozark Folk Center,” said Hurst. “It’s a great place to experience Ozark culture while observing and enjoying the excellent work of the craftspeople there.”



The statewide health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will require that the following rules be followed:

Guests will park at and enter through the Administration Building.

Tickets for entry will be purchased at the front desk in the administration building. 6-foot spacing within the ticket line will be implemented. A plastic shield will separate staff and visitors.

Electronic methods of payment are encouraged if possible.

Hand sanitizer will be available at the front entrance and at each crafter building.

Shuttles to transport guests will not be used during this phase.

As weather permits, craft building doors will be left open.

Visitors will be required to wear face-coverings while inside buildings. Refusal to wear a face-covering will result in removal from the building.

Craft Village buildings will have limited occupancy based on the Arkansas Department of Health’s current directives for capacity and physical distancing.

The Smokehouse will be closed, but guests are invited to order carry-out from the Skillet Restaurant and eat on the grounds.

The Skillet restaurant will be open and operating within the directive set forth for restaurants by the Governor and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Water fountains are closed, except for pet access.

Restrooms will be available at the Smokehouse, cleaned, and sanitized per Arkansas Department of Health regulations.

No live music performances/concerts at this time on the craft grounds or in the auditorium.

“Our staff is looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the Ozark Folk Center,” said Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann. “While carefully following the rules for physical distancing and hygiene, guests can enjoy engaging with the talented artisans in the Craft Village, staying in the recently renovated cabins, and great Southern cooking at The Skillet restaurant as well.”



Ozark Folk Center State Park



The mission of Ozark Folk Center State Park is to perpetuate, present, and promote the Ozark way of life. Visit the web site at OzarkFolkCenter.com for more information on classes, concerts, and events. The park is located at 1032 Park Avenue in Mountain View. Follow the signs to the Ozark Folk Center State Park, less than a mile from the Courthouse Square in downtown Mountain View. The park may also be reached by taking Hwy 5/9/14 (Sylamore Ave) to Jimmy Driftwood Parkway, which leads directly to the park entrance.



Arkansas State Parks

Arkansas State Parks is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. Arkansas state parks and museums cover 54,400 acres of forest, wetlands, fish and wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation facilities, and unique historic and cultural resources. The system includes 1,100 buildings (including 183 historic structures), six National Historic Landmarks, a National Natural Landmark, 16 sites on the National Register of Historic Places, and War Memorial Stadium.



The state parks have 1,800 campsites, 1,050 picnic sites, 208 cabins, five lodges, and 415 miles of trails. Eight million visitors annually come from all regions of the country. Park staffs provide over 42,000 education programs, activities, and special events to more than 700,000 participants each year.

Established in 1923, Arkansas State Parks preserve special places for future generations, provide quality recreation and education opportunities, enhance the state’s economy through tourism, and provide leadership in resource conservation. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and visit ArkansasStateParks.com and ArkansasStateParks.com/media to learn more about everything we have to offer.