Organization of the Month

: Pictured left to right: Becky Giannini, Rebecca Moore, Rose Teer,

Charlene Burge



Emergency Medical Support Team

The Emergency Medical Support Team (EMST) is a new volunteer group whose purpose is to support and expand services currently offered by the EMS Squad. EMS Captain Andrea Notz asked Becky Giannini to gather a steering committee to begin development of the Team. Other members of the Steering Committee are Rebecca Moore, Rose Teer, and Charlene Burge. The team met on September 25 to begin its work of defining the mission and objectives of the group.

The EMST will assist with Events planning, Awards and recognition, as well as community outreach and education opportunities. Volunteers will assist according to their interests, talents, and abilities. They will not be asked to ride in the ambulance or participate in any medical procedure.

There will be an informational meeting for all interested parties on Monday, October 21 at 1 p.m. in the Department of Public Services Education Center. Persons unable to attend who want more information please email Becky Giannini at [email protected].

Persons who are unable for whatever reason to join the group may still support the Mission and Objectives by making a donation to the Emergency Medical Support Team (EMST). Please specify that the donation is for the EMST. All non-dedicated funds will go to pay for services not allowed under funding guidelines for the EMS squad. Memoriam and other dedicated donations will be acknowledged and used for the donor’s specified purpose.