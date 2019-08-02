Organization of the Month

Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League andthe Fairfield Bay Animal Shelter

The Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization established in 1994. Our mission is to raise money and advocate for the Fairfield Bay Animal Shelter.

The mission of the FFB Animal Shelter is to provide a safe and nurturing environment while seeking adoption for domestic cats and dogs that stray, become lost or are abandoned in Fairfield Bay. The shelter ensures that all of the animals are spayed/neutered and vaccinated before leaving us. Our shelter houses 17 dogs and 12 cats. We have large outdoor play pens and country runs for the dogs as well as a “cat hotel” with windows for the cats. Daily care for animals is provided by two animal control officers.

We are always interested in volunteers to walk dogs, launder bedding, or clean the cat hotel. We would welcome a computer-trained person to work on our website and research rescue placement for the pets.

If you are looking to provide a forever home for a cat or dog, please come meet your new best friend at the Fairfield Bay Animal Shelter. We are open Monday through Friday from 9:30 AM to 3 PM and Saturday 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. We are located at 350 Old Quarry Road in Fairfield Bay.

To support us through donations, please go to www.ffbanimalshelter.org and donate by credit card or PayPal. Or, pay by checks made out to Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League and mail them to PO Box 1460, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088. Your donations are greatly appreciated!