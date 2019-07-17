ONE LANE OF HIGHWAY 25 BRIDGE ACROSS GREERS FERRY DAM TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The Corps of Engineers will close one lane of Highway 25 across Greers Ferry Dam from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. July 23, weather permitting, to conduct a routine bridge inspection.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies. Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers Greers Ferry Project Office regret any inconvenience this may cause. If you are traveling in this area, please expect delays, obey flagmen, and operate cautiously around equipment and work crews.

For more information, contact the Greers Ferry Project Office at 501-362-2416.

