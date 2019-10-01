October Fitness Tip

By Carol Sorgen, Web MD

The holiday season can be enough to derail even the most dedicated exerciser. Here are some tips to help you stay fit through New Year’s.

You’re busy, you’re stressed, it’s chilly out … so why not just take a break from your fitness program until the New Year?

Sure, you can always come up with an excuse not to exercise. But slacking off on your fitness program during the holidays will only leave you with more pounds — and more stress — come New Year’s. Fitness experts recognize that this time of year is difficult for many people trying to stick to an exercise program, so they have some suggestions to keep you motivated and disciplined.

The first step, says lifestyle coach April Masini, is acknowledging the holidays probably will affect yourexercise programto some extent. Then you can make adjustments that will help you stay fit during the season. For example, if you usually take exercise classes only offered at a certain time, skip the classes and take a hike or a swim at an indoor pool instead. “Take an honest look at your schedule, and instead of trying to squeeze exercise into your schedule, take other things out,” Masini suggests. “The goal is not to do more (as we all have a tendency to do this time of year), but to do less, but do it all well.”

It’s also important to keep fitness a priority in your schedule, says Rich Ray, Chairman of the Kinesiology Department at Hope College in Holland, Mich. “Whether or not you already have well-established exercise habits, make sure you actually schedule time into your day for your exercise,” he says. “There’s nothing like having an entry in your Palm Pilot for exercise.” Indeed, maintaining a workout schedule is even more important this time of year because most of us tend to eat more than usual, says Michael Thurmond, author of the 6 Week Body Makeoverand resident fitness guru on ABC’s “Extreme Makeover.” As such, Thurmond recommends not only keeping to your same schedule, but striving to add an extra workout session or two whenever possible. “Not only will this make a difference physically, it will mentally remind you that your No. 1 objective is to loseweight and stay healthy,” he says.

Be Flexible and Mix It Up

Here are some more expert tips for staying fit during the time-crunched, temptation-packed holiday season:

Be flexible when your days get busy, Ray advises. Instead of simply blowing off your 5 p.m. trip to the gym in favor of an office party at the same time, wake up an hour early and walk or jog before work. Or fit a brisk walk into your lunch hour. Mix up your routine to avoid boredom.“If you usually run four days a week, try running once, swimmingonce, andlifting weightstwice,” Ray says. “The novelty of the new exercise will hopefully be a stronger motivator than the ‘need’ to do something else during your normal exercise time.” Combine exercising and family commitments. For example, hauling the kids up a hill a few times can make a sledding trip as beneficial as a jog. Taking the family snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or on a backpacking trip will provide exercise as well as quality time with loved ones. Book a long weekend getaway at a warm destination for January or February.New York-based exercise physiologist and personal trainer Louis Coraggio advises his clients that this will motivate you to keep exercise a priority. When you’re tempted to slack off, envision yourself looking good on the beach. Create a holiday wish list for one or more improved body area(s),Coraggio suggests. Expect this to take a certain amount of sacrifice. Keep your discipline constant. Be ready for the mistletoe,says Coraggio. People are attracted to a strong, healthy body. Your confidence will show if you’ve been keeping up with your eating and exercise habits. Create a home workout routine for those times you can’t make it to the gym. Crunches, push-ups, and many other exercises can be done without any gym equipment. Increase your time management skills over the holiday season.Organize your day the evening before. Prioritizing your tasks beforehand will help you find time to exercise. Each week, make it a priority to fit in three exercise sessions. Take advantage of walking,an exercise that can go anywhere, from the woods to the mall. Health and lifestyle coach Jackie Keller, author of Body After Baby: The Simple 30-Day Plan to Lose Your Baby Weight, says, “Always have a pair of running or walking shoes with you, along with a set of light, hand-held weights, and a clean pair of socks. If all else fails, you have the minimum equipment necessary to get in a walk.” Another Keller suggestion: add a heavy book to a backpack to make your walk more challenging.

5 Cold-Weather Workout Tips

If cold weather is derailing your fitness activities, personal trainer Kevin Gianni, author of The Busy Person’s Fitness Solution, offers these 5 winter weather workout tips:

Lace up your skates.During the winter it’s often too cold, too dark, or too slippery to walk or run outside. To get in a great workout, try ice skating — whether you go to a local pond for a pickup game of hockey, or to the local ice rink (which also offers the advantage of no wind chill). Try thermal underwear.If you really need to be outside in frigid weather, add a layer of thermal underwear, which will keep you both warm and dry by wicking sweat away from your body, Gianni suggests. Don’t push it.On days when the air feels too cold to even breathe in, heed your body’s signals and stay indoors. Cold air can trigger exercise-induced asthma(EIA). Symptoms include wheezing, chest tightness, coughing, chest pain, and shortness of breath. Try a new home routine.Bodyweight routines are exercises that need no equipment and can be done in your own home. There are many types of bodyweight routines, such as yoga, Pilates, and aerobics. Pop in a fitness DVD or download a workout on your MP3 player to get you going. Set up your own gym.Now’s the time to think about getting a treadmill, elliptical machine, or stationary bike. Having your own equipment and knowing how to use it will keep you motivated and help you stay on track.

When all’s said and done, says Tom Weede, a certified health and fitness instructor and author of the forthcoming book, The Entrepreneur Diet, it’s important to be realistic.

“Give yourself a little slack during the holidays,” he advises. “After all, it’s a time to have fun and be with family and friends, and if you have a rigid attitude toward your diet and exercise, you may end up just giving up because you’ve set the standard too high.”

So allow yourself some “cheat” days, Weede suggests. “In reality, what matters is the overall total calories you consume and the overall total you expend through physical activity over the entire holiday period. One or two splurges aren’t going to derail your efforts,” he says.

Remember, though, even if you find yourself simply too bogged down to exercise at all during the holidays, that’s no excuse to stay inactive once the season is over, Ray says.

“If you do fall off the exercise wagon, there’s no reason not to climb back aboard once your post-holiday routine is established,” Ray says. “You’ll find your stride again before you know it.”