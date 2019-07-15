Obituary: Mary Louise Overbey

Mary Louise Overbey, age 89, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, passed away July 11, 2019. Born on November 29, 1929 in Mount Vernon, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Marie Murdach Helverson.

Mary was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, bowling and spending time with her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Floyd Oberbey and her son-in-laws Thomas Wagner and Rand Higdon.

She is survived by her daughters Barbara Wagner, Karen McTavish and her husband David, and Debra Higdon, her brother Carl Helverson and his wife Marilyn, her sister Barbara Shafer and her husband Rolan, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Overbey is also survived by her other relatives and many friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Overbey will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00pm – 6:00pm and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church at 10:30am with Pastor Kara Shaw officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Memorial Park.

Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc

