Obituary: William Paar Sr.

William Paar, Sr., passed away on April 28, 2020 at the University of Arkansas Medical Center following cervical spinal surgery.

Bill was born in Dubuque, Iowa on January 3; 1927 to Victor G. and Marie Berg Paar. He honorably served his country both in WW 2 and the Korean War, ultimately serving in all 3 branches of the military. Bill married Marilyn Jean Keppler in June of 1947 and lived in Dubuque, Iowa until permanently retiring to Fairfield Bay, Arkansas in 1994. His career encompassed many successful years in sales, first in the home building products and later in real estate. He had a love of sports and particularly enjoyed playing softball and basketball, jogging, bowling and in the second half of his life – golf! He enjoyed a 9 hole “best ball” round as recently as late February, prior to the course restrictions associated with Covid 19. Bill’s 25+ years in Fairfield Bay allowed him to be active in the Lions Club, the Log Cabin Museum Board, and the American Legion where Bill had been a continuous member for 63 years. Bill was also very active in his church, St Francis of Assisi, where he still served as a cantor. Bill also proudly supported the Arkansas Alzheimer’s organization where he received multiple awards for his involvement and leadership in that organization.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers and one sister, and one granddaughter. He enjoyed 67 years of marriage to his wife Marilyn who passed away in November of 2014, following a lengthy illness.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons Bill, Jr. (Laura) of Omaha, Nebraska and Jeffrey (Patti) of Dubuque, Iowa and his daughter Karen Gard (Keith) of Belleville, Arkansas; as well as grandsons Jon Gard, Beatrice, Nebraska; Jeremiah Paar, Omaha, Nebraska; Reggie and Sawyer Paar, Dubuque, Iowa; and 4 granddaughters Jessica Gard, Denver, Colorado; Jacque Paar, Auburn, Nebraska; and Jocelyn and Justina Paar, Omaha, Nebraska; and one great granddaughter Layla Gard of Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by two sisters Arlene Reisen and Joan (Bill) Herrig, of Dubuque, and one brother Bob (Sue) Paar of Sylmar, Ca. Additionally he will be greatly missed by Marilyn’s niece Marlene (Jim) Heming of Melbourne Beach, Florida.

A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11:00am on Friday, May 22, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with military honors. Following the service, the family will greet visitors from 1:00pm – 3:00pm in the Woodland Meade Park.

Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc