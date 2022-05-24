Obituary: Tony Diaz

Long time Fairfield Bay resident Tony Diaz passed away on May 4, in Vicksburg, Mississippi aged 84 years. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Ann Devlin Diaz, three children Kevin (Krystel) Deborah (Kevin) and Ken. Four grandchildren Stephanie (Jake), Andrew, Max (Anne) and Jordan. They were also blessed with four great grandchildren.



Tony attended St. Francis of Assisi Church where he was on the parish council and was a greeter. He was very involved in the Knights of Columbus and was very proud of being named Arkansas Knight of the year in 2018. Tony was born in Chicago to Mauro and Mary (Lea) Diaz. His parents three brothers and three sisters preceded him in death. He is survived by one sister Josephine, one sister in law Rose and many nieces and nephews.



His funeral service will take place on Saturday the 11th. of June at 10:30 at St Francis of Assisi Church in Fairfield Bay.