Obituary: Randall “Randy” Leigh Wells

Due to various illnesses they moved to Raeford NC where Randy passed away. He will be forever missed by Katie and his brothers and sister and many who knew him.

Randy was born in Towanda PA on 10/15/1947.

Randy played football, baseball and basketball in high school. He had the opportunity to go Pro He was very active in the local recreational softball league for many years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing

Randy serviced in the United States Air Force for 21 years as a Aircraft mechanic and then as a Recruiter. Randy served in the Viet Nam War and was award several awards.

Randy married the love of his life Kathleen (Katie) Campbell in 2010. Katie was living in Myrtle Beach and was eating alone at a restaurant and Randy came up and sat down. They have been together ever since. They moved to Fairfield Bay, AR where Randy became a volunteer Second Medical for the Fairfield Bay EMS team. He was on that team with Katie and they rode as partners. Randy was on the team for 8 years and retired from the team in 2018.

Randy is preceded in death by his Mother Ruth and Father Sam Wells. He leaves behind his brothers Sam and Wife Carol of Overton PA. His brother Rob and wife Diane of Valdosta, GA. His brother Tony and wife Ceci of Jacksonville, Fl. A sister Wendy of PA. He was close to cousin Gary Wells and wife Jo of Phoenix Arizona, brothers in law Mick Mullen of Fairfield Bay , AR., Sister in law Sheila Jansen and her husband Jim of Mountain Home Ark, and a step son Mark Rembold of Cameron NC. But most important is he leaving his beloved wife of 10 years Katie.

As per Randy’s request there won’t be a “funeral” but the family will celebrate his life at a later